જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૪ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૧૩ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૪ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૧૩ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૨, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૨, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૦, મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૪ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.

