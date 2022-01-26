કોરોનાનાં કેસો ઘટતા ૧ ફેબુઆરીથી સ્કૂલો ફરી શરૂ કરી દેવાશે ?

ગુજરાતમાં ૧ ફેબ્રુઆરીથી ધોરણ ૧ થી ૯ની સ્કૂલોમાં ઓફલાઈન શિક્ષણ શરૂ કરી દેવા સ્કૂલ સંચાલક મંડળ દ્વારા માંગ કરાઈ છે. સ્કૂલ સંચાલક મંડળે શિક્ષણમંત્રીને રજૂઆત કરી છે કે, ૧ ફેબ્રુઆરીથી સ્કૂલોમાં પ્રત્યક્ષ શિક્ષણ શરૂ કરી દેવામાં આવે કારણ કે, ઓનલાઈન શિક્ષણમાં ખૂબ જ મુશ્કેલી પડી રહી છે. રાજય સરકારે આ અંગે પરિસ્થિતિની સમીક્ષા કરીને નિર્ણય લેવાનું સંચાલક મંડળને જણાવ્યું છે.
