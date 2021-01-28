જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૮ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૮ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૮ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૮ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૩, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૧, ભેંસાણ-૧ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૦, મેંદરડા- ૧, માંગરોળ-૧, વંથલી-૧, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૮ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
