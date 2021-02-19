ગિરગઢડાનાં જાખીયા ગામે બાઈક-કારની ટકકર, યુવાનને ઈજા

ગીરગઢડા તાલુકાના જાખીયા ગામ પાસે બાઈક અને કાર વચ્ચે અકસ્માત સર્જાયો હતો. બાઈક અને કાર સામસામે અથડાતાં બાઈકનો ભુક્કો થઈ ગયો હતો અને બાઈક ચાલક યુવાનને હાથ પગ અને માથાના ભાગે ગંભીર ઈજાઓ થઈ હતી અને ઇજા પામેલ યુવાનને લોહીલુહાણ હાલતમાં તાત્કાલીક સારવાર માટે હોસ્પીટલ ખસેડવામાં આવ્યો હતો.
