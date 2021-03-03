જૂનાગઢમાં છત ઉપરથી પડી જતાં મૃત્યું

જૂનાગઢના ઝાંઝરડા રોડ ઉપર અંકિત એપાર્ટમેન્ટ ખાતે રહેતા સોહીત કિશોરભાઈ ચાવડા જાતે ભોય (ઉ.વ.૩૦) સીટી ગીરીરાજ સોસાયટી ૩ બ્લોક નં.૩૭ બસ સ્ટેશન પાછળ બનેલા બનાવમાં આ યુવાન છત ઉપરથી પડી જતા તેને ગંભીર ઈજા પહોંચી હતી અને તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું છે. આ બનાવ બી-ડીવીઝન પોલીસ વધુ તપાસ ચલાવી રહી છે.
