Thursday, March 4
Breaking News
Saurashtra Bhoomi News
You are at:»»જૂનાગઢમાં છત ઉપરથી પડી જતાં મૃત્યું
Breaking News

જૂનાગઢમાં છત ઉપરથી પડી જતાં મૃત્યું

By No Comments

જૂનાગઢના ઝાંઝરડા રોડ ઉપર અંકિત એપાર્ટમેન્ટ ખાતે રહેતા સોહીત કિશોરભાઈ ચાવડા જાતે ભોય (ઉ.વ.૩૦) સીટી ગીરીરાજ સોસાયટી ૩ બ્લોક નં.૩૭ બસ સ્ટેશન પાછળ બનેલા બનાવમાં આ યુવાન છત ઉપરથી પડી જતા તેને ગંભીર ઈજા પહોંચી હતી અને તેનું મૃત્યુ થયું છે. આ બનાવ બી-ડીવીઝન પોલીસ વધુ તપાસ ચલાવી રહી છે.

#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews

error: Content is protected !!