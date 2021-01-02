જૂનાગઢ શહેર, જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૨૧ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૧૪ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૨૧ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૧૪ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૧૦, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૩, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૨, મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૫, વિસાવદર-૧ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૨૦ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
