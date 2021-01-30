જૂનાગઢ તાલુકા બ્રહ્મ પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક મંડળ દ્વારા પુ. મુક્તાનંદબાપુનું સન્માન કરાયું

સોરઠના ક્રાંતિકારી સંત અને સમાજ સેવાની ધુણી ધખાવનાર અખિલ ભારત સાધુ સમાજના પ્રમુખ પુ. મુક્તાનંદબાપુનું ચાંપરડા સુરેવધામ આશ્રમ ખાતે જૂનાગઢ તાલુકા બ્રહ્મ પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક મંડળના શૈલેષ દવે, ભગીરથ સાંકળીયા, હિરેન જાની, માનવ ભટ્ટ અને દુર્ગેશકુમાર મહેતા સહિતનાએ ફુલહાર પહેરાવી, શાલ ઓઢાડી, ગણપતિદાદાનો મોમેન્ટો અર્પણ કરી સન્માન કરી પુ.મુક્તાનંદબાપુના આશીર્વાદ મેળવ્યા હતા.
