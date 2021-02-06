જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના પાંચ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૧૦ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

Saturday, February 6
જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૫ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૧૦ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૧, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૨, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૨, માણાવદર-૦, મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૫ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.

