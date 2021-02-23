જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૬ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૬ દર્દી સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૬ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૬ દર્દીની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેઓને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ
શહેર-૨, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૧, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૧, મેંદરડા- ૧, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૧ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૬ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
