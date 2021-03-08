Monday, March 8
જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૮ કેસ નોંધાયા

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૮ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૫ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૫, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૧, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૦ મેંદરડા- ૨, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૮ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.

