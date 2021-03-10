જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના પ કેસ નોંધાયા, પ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ પ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને પ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરાયા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં નોંધાયેલા કેસો પૈકી જૂનાગઢ શહેર-ર, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૦, ભેંસાણ-૦, માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૦, મેંદરડા- ૩, માંગરોળ-૦, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૫ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
