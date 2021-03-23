Wednesday, March 24
Breaking News
Saurashtra Bhoomi News
You are at:»»જૂનાગઢમાં સીનીયર સીટીઝનોને વેકસીન અપાઈ
Breaking News

જૂનાગઢમાં સીનીયર સીટીઝનોને વેકસીન અપાઈ

By No Comments

જૂનાગઢનાં વોર્ડ નં. ૧૧માં આવેલ જાગનાથ મંદિર ખાતે તમામ વડીલોને સન્માન સાથે વેકસીન આપવામાં આવેલ હતી. અ તકે શૈલેષભાઈ દવે, શશીકાંતભાઈ ભીમાણી, પલવીબેન ઠાકર, ભાવનાબેન હીરપરા, પ્રદિપભાઈ ખીમાણી, લલીતભાઈ સુવાગીયા, અલ્કેશભાઈ ગુંદાણીયા, વનરાજભાઈ સોલંકી, કિશોરભાઈ પોંકીયા, કિશનભાઈ ઉનડકટ, વિજયભાઈ જાેષી સહીતનાં આગેવાનો ઉપસ્થિત રહયા હતાં.

#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews