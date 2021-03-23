જૂનાગઢમાં સીનીયર સીટીઝનોને વેકસીન અપાઈ

જૂનાગઢનાં વોર્ડ નં. ૧૧માં આવેલ જાગનાથ મંદિર ખાતે તમામ વડીલોને સન્માન સાથે વેકસીન આપવામાં આવેલ હતી. અ તકે શૈલેષભાઈ દવે, શશીકાંતભાઈ ભીમાણી, પલવીબેન ઠાકર, ભાવનાબેન હીરપરા, પ્રદિપભાઈ ખીમાણી, લલીતભાઈ સુવાગીયા, અલ્કેશભાઈ ગુંદાણીયા, વનરાજભાઈ સોલંકી, કિશોરભાઈ પોંકીયા, કિશનભાઈ ઉનડકટ, વિજયભાઈ જાેષી સહીતનાં આગેવાનો ઉપસ્થિત રહયા હતાં.
