જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ૧૧ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૯ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૧૧ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૧૪ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૯, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૦, કેશોદ-૦, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦, માણાવદર-૦ મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૧, વંથલી-૧, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૧૧ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews