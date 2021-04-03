જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના ર૦ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૮ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૨૦ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૮ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૧૧, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૨, કેશોદ-૩, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦ માણાવદર-૨ મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૧, વંથલી-૦, વિસાવદર-૧ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ ૧૬ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.
