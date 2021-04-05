Wednesday, April 7
Breaking News
Saurashtra Bhoomi News
You are at:»»જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના રપ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૮ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

જૂનાગઢ શહેર-જિલ્લામાં કોરોનાના રપ કેસ નોંધાયા, ૮ દર્દીઓ સ્વસ્થ થયાં

0
By on Breaking News

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જિલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના વધુ ૨પ કેસ નોંધાયા હતા અને ૮ દર્દીઓની તબિયત સ્વસ્થ થતાં તેમને હોસ્પીટલમાંથી ડિસ્ચાર્જ કરવામાં આવ્યા હતા. જૂનાગઢ શહેર-૧૭, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય-૨, કેશોદ-ર, ભેંસાણ-૦ માળીયા-૦ માણાવદર-૨ મેંદરડા- ૦, માંગરોળ-૧, વંથલી-૧, વિસાવદર-૦ સહિત કોરોનાના કુલ રપ કેસ નોંધાયેલ છે.

#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews