જૂનાગઢ જીલ્લામાં કોરોનાનાં ૨ કેસ 

જૂનાગઢ શહેર અને જીલ્લામાં ગઈકાલે કોરોનાના ૨ કેસ નોંધાયા છે. જેમાં માળીયા હાટીના ૧ અને માણાવદરમાં ૧નો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જયારે ૨૧ લોકો ડીસ્ચાર્જ થયા છે. જેમાં જૂનાગઢ શહેરમાં ર, જૂનાગઢ ગ્રામ્ય ૪, કેશોદ ૩, માળીયા હાટીના ૪, મેંદરડા ૧, માંગરોળ ૪, વંથલી ૧ અને વિસાવદરમાં ર નો સમાવેશ થાય છે. જયારે કોરોનાથી કોઈ મૃત્યું નોંધાયેલ નથી.
#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews