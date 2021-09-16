કોસ્ટગાર્ડે ૧ર ખલાસી સાથેની પાકિસ્તાની બોટને ઝડપી

Monday, September 20
ભારતીય કોસ્ટ ગાર્ડનું રાજરત્ન નામનું જહાજ દરિયાઈ પેટ્રોલિંગમાં હતું ત્યારે તા.૧૪ સપ્ટેમ્બરની રાત્રીએ ભારતીય જળ સીમમાં મચ્છીમારી કરતી અલ્લાહ પવકલ નામની પાકિસ્તાની બોટને ઓખા કનકાઈ જેટીએ લાવવામાં આવી હતી. અહી તમામ સુરક્ષા એજન્સીઓ દ્વારા તપાસ હાથ ધરાઈ હતી. કમાન્ડો જે.જી. ગોૈરવ શર્માનાં નેતૃત્વ હેઠળ આ સફળ ઓપરેશન પાર પાડવામાં આવ્યું હતું.

