શીલ : વાડી વિસ્તારમાં આવેલા રહેણાંક મકાનમાંથી સોનાનાં દાગીના – રોકડની ચોરી

શીલની બહાર જીઆઈડીસી વાડી વિસ્તારમાં રહેતા ઉમેશભાઈ આણંદભાઈ બામણીયા (કોળી)એ અજાણ્યા શખ્સો વિરૂધ્ધ એવા મતલબની ફરીયાદ નોંધાવી છે કે, ફરીયાદીની વાડીનાં રહેણાંક મકાનનાં રૂમનો દરવાજાે તોડી લોખંડનાં કબાટનાં દરવાજા તોડી અને લોકરનું ખાનું તોડી નાખી તેમાં રાખેલ રોકડ રૂપિયા પ૦,૦૦૦, સોનાનાં દાગીના વગેરે મળી કુલ રૂા. ૧,૩૦,૦૦૦નાં મુદામાલની કોઈ ચોરી કરી ગયાની ફરીયાદ પોલીસમાં નોંધાવતા શીલ પોલીસે વધુ તપાસ હાથ ધરી છે.

