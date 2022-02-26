શિવરાત્રી મેળામાં સંતવાણીમાં ભજનની સરવાણી

જૂનાગઢનાં ભવનાથ તળેટીમાં યોજાઈ રહેલો મહાશિવરાત્રીનો મેળો ધીમે ધીમે જમાવટ કરી રહયો છે. ભજન, ભોજન અને ભકિત સાથે સંતવાણીનાં કાર્યક્રમો યોજાઈ રહયા છે ત્યારે સંતવાણીમાં સુપ્રસિધ્ધ ભજનીક ભાવનગરનાં માયાબેન દુધરેજીયા અને જૂનાગઢનાં ભજનીક મધુબેન જાેષી બંનેએ જુગલબંધીમાં ભજનની રસલ્હાણ પીરસી હતી.
#saurashtrabhoomi #media #news #gujarat #junagadandgandhinagar #marketing #radio #photography #socialmedia #entertainment #instagram #tv #business #podcast #branding #like#advertising #press #doubletap #saurashtranews #gujaratnews