રાજ્યના પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘની બેઠક દ્વારકામાં યોજાઈ

ગુજરાત પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘની સંકલન સભા અને હોદ્દેદારોની નિમણુંકનો કાર્યક્રમ શિક્ષક સંઘના પ્રમુખ દિગ્વિજયસિંહ જાડેજાના અધ્યક્ષસ્થાને દ્વારકા ખાતે યોજાયો હતો. આ તકે ઉપસ્થિત હોદ્દેદારો અને શિક્ષકો દ્વારા ગુજરાત રાજ્યના તમામ શિક્ષકો વતી ભગવાન દ્વારકાધીશજીને ધ્વજારોહણ કરી સુમણિયા શુકલભાની ગુજરાત રાજ્યના પ્રાથમિક શિક્ષક સંઘના ઉપપ્રમુખ તરીકે વરણી કરાતા દ્વારકા પંથકના શિક્ષકોમાં હર્ષની લાગણી ફેલાઇ છે.
